Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike would rather move to the Premier League than to French rivals Lyon this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, and it follows the highly-rated young forward previously being linked with both West Ham and Nottingham Forest by RMC Sport.

It remains to be seen what will happen with Ekitike, however, as it seems he could be one option for Lyon in a swap deal with PSG for Bradley Barcola, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea.

Romano has provided an update on the situation, saying: “What I’m hearing now is that Lyon, more than big money, want players to be included in the deal. Of course a fee will be needed as well, but they believe they can take advantage of these negotiations by including players in the deal.

“This is going to be a crucial factor, but it’s not easy to find players from Chelsea or PSG who would accept that kind of move. Still, Lyon will try to find a solution, so keep an eye on this story.

“Hugo Ekitike was one name discussed but he doesn’t want to join Lyon, he prefers a move to the Premier League. Let’s see if PSG will try again, or if Chelsea will really strongly enter into the race as they haven’t yet.”

West Ham fans would surely be keen to see a top young talent like Ekitike joining their club, even if his career has stalled slightly during his time at PSG.

The 21-year-old has found it hard to get much playing time in this star-studded squad at the Parc des Princes, but he could surely make an impact up front for David Moyes’ side.