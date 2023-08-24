Inside Spain: How the President of the Spanish FA ruined World Cup celebrations harassing his star forward

Inside Spain is a weekly instalment brought to you by Football España, providing an insight into all of the major stories coming out of the rich and intense climes of La Liga and beyond.

It couldn’t have just been about glory of winning the World Cup for the first time in their history in the women’s game. A sensational achievement, giving they were fighting for professional pay just four years ago, that should have formed the basis of this article. But this week in Spain has been dominated by a man instead, who kissed Spain’s star forward without consent.

The incident occurred during Spain’s celebrations, when President of the RFEF (Spanish FA) Luis Rubiales grabbed Jenni Hermoso’s head and kissed her on the lips without her consent. After the match during a live stream, Hermoso said ‘What am I supposed to do? I didn’t like it though.’

Outcry was starting to gather pace back in Spain, but things seemed to calm down when Hermoso emitted a statement saying that it was a spontaneous moment, that meant nothing to either of them and they had an excellent relationship. Except that it wasn’t her who had written or said those words, rather someone in the communications department at the RFEF.

Rubiales apologised, in a sense of the word, but Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for further action, while Vice-President Yolanda Diaz became part of an overwhelming mass demanding his resignation. On Wednesday, Hermoso put out a statement with her union, who will pursue action against Rubiales – her testimony could be key legally, and it obliterates any of the arguements Rubiales had been hanging onto. The latest is that Rubiales is determined to hang onto his job, and is negotiating his own six-month suspension, a deal which would allow him to theoretically appease the calls for his head, but then return in 2024 for the elections.

Villarreal (A)

Osasuna (A)

Real Betis (H)

Celta Vigo (H)

Real Mallorca (A)

Sevilla (H)

Granada (A) The games that Pedri is likely to miss for Barcelona following his injury, including the first two rounds of the #UCL groups. #Barca #Pedri pic.twitter.com/qDdmwCCPZR — Football España (@footballespana_) August 24, 2023

Elsewhere, for once Barcelona and Real Madrid are the less murky side of things. The Blaugrana are still waiting on shifting on or two more players to leave, and a couple of payments to come through in order to get the Joao Cancelo deal over the line. The appears to be resolved, but Xavi Hernandez still has to work out how to setup his midfield, especially after Pedri went down with another injury. Many amongst the fanbase believe he is their best player, but increasingly, his fitness concerns limit what impact he can have.

Real Madrid have been pretty quiet, although Carlo Ancelotti has definitively ruled out a move for Kylian Mbappe this summer. Also Toni Kroos has been less quiet, destroying Gabri Veiga for his decision to head to Saudi Arabia. The 21-year-old has been courted by some of the biggest and best teams in Europe, but with his deal to head to Napoli on the ropes, Al Ahli have pounced to take his signature.

Atletico Madrid are desperate for a holding midfielder, ideally Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but unless Joao Felix or someone else leaves, it remains an idea and not a reality.