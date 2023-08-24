After having lost so many players already in the current transfer window, it should come as something of a relief to Daniel Farke and Leeds supporters that the club are only a small step away from signing a new midfielder.

The all whites perhaps haven’t started off the 2023/24 Championship campaign in the manner they would like, however, much of that can be attributed to the upheaval since Farke and new owners, 49ers Enterprises, arrived.

In many respects, both are picking up the pieces of a disastrous reign from former owner Andrea Radrizzani, that included hiring Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce as first-team managers – none of which worked out.

Farke certainly has his work cut out, but with the right additions and a squad who are prepared to work hard, the German has proved he has what it takes to steer a side up into the English top-flight.

The latest player that’s being linked to the Elland Road outfit is Bayer Leverkusen player, Nadiem Amiri.

Though it’s thought that French giants, Marseille, are also in for him, nothing has happened yet which has offered encouragement to Leeds.

Kicker suggest all the player has to do is say yes in order for a deal to be executed, however, the Championship side may find themselves out of luck as Amiri isn’t thought to want to play in the English second tier.