Liverpool dealt another transfer blow as club refuse to do business

Although they’ve brought in a couple of outstanding players this summer, it arguably hasn’t been the greatest transfer window that Liverpool have ever had.

After securing a first Premier League title in 2020, the Reds have slipped from their perch and were left playing catch up for much of last season.

With the unexpected losses of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson compounding some early window sales of their midfield stars, Jurgen Klopp will have known how important it would be to shore up that area of the pitch.

There’s also a need to bring in players in other positions to provide some strength in depth, and with eight days left of the summer window, Liverpool are still floundering in that regard.

Now they’ve also been hit by another blow, after Fluminense confirmed that they wouldn’t be allowing their exciting 22-year-old Brazilian international star, Andre, to leave the club until at least 2024.

O Globo report that the player himself is 100 percent focused on the job in hand, which is a tilt at the Copa Libertadores.

More Stories / Latest News Man United make surprise move for Premier League star with strong chance of signing the player Setback for Liverpool fans as Reds CEO reveals bad news ahead of Aston Villa clash Huge blow for Erik ten Hag as Man United star set to miss 4-6 weeks through injury

The outlet note that the Reds had recently signalled their intention to buy the player after placing a bid of €30m for his services.

Though that’s been rebuffed at this stage, there’s a chance that the deal will be done in the January transfer window if all parties are still interested in making that a reality.