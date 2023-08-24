Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah continues to be linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Apparently, Saudi Arabian clubs are keen on signing the 31-year-old Egyptian international and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are ready to sanction his departure.

A report from Calciomercatoweb claims that the Premier League giants are already looking at potential replacements for the 31-year-old winger.

Salah has been one of the best players in the world since moving to Liverpool and he has been their main goalscorer. The Egyptian international has helped them win multiple trophies during his time at the club and his departure would be a massive blow for the Reds.

Apparently, Liverpool are looking at the Juventus winger Federico Chiesa as a potential replacement for the Egyptian. Chiesa was regarded as a world-class talent when he guided Italy to the European Championships in 2021.

However, the Italian has not been able to fulfil his potential so far. He has had his fair share of injury problems and it remains to be seen whether he can get back to his best once again.

The 25-year-old is undoubtedly a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and a move to Liverpool could give him the fresh start he needs right now.

Working under Jurgen Klopp could help the Italian improve further. Apparently, the winger is valued at €50 million and he has a contract with the Italian club until the summer of 2025. Liverpool are likely to recoup a lot more if they decide to sell Salah and should be able to afford the Italian international.