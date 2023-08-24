Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Aston Villa midfielder Boubacar Kamara.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the 23-year-old defensive midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the West Midlands club.

Kamara joined Aston Villa last summer and he was quite impressive for them. The midfielder has a contract with Aston Villa until the summer of 2027 and he is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition for Liverpool this summer.

The Reds are in desperate need of a quality defensive midfielder after sanctioning the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

They failed with their other efforts to sign Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen whether Jurgen Klopp can fill the void left by the likes of Henderson and Fabinho before the summer transfer window closes.

Kamara will help break down opposition attacks and win the ball back for Liverpool. He will also help shield the back four and improve Liverpool defensively.

The 23-year-old is likely to be tempted to join a big club like Liverpool but Aston Villa are under no pressure to cash in on him yet.

Liverpool have signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to add creativity and control to the side. They will need to sign a quality defensive midfielder now. Kamara is versatile enough to operate as a central defender as well and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player.

A move to Liverpool would be a major step up in his career and working with Jurgen Klopp could help them improve further.