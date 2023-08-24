Liverpool target would love to move to Premier League and could be available for bargain price

Liverpool look like their midfield business could be done but another big issue in Jurgen Klopp’s squad is at centre-back where the German coach wants another for the left side.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are undisputedly Liverpool’s main centre-back pairing for the season but the quality behind that duo is hit-and-miss. Klopp wants another top left-sided central defender to add to his squad and this week the Merseyside club have been linked with Bayer Leverkusen’s Piero Hincapie, reports talkSPORT.

According to Ben Jacobs, Hincapie would love a move to the Premier League and could be available this summer for just £35m. While there have been no offers for the 21-year-old, should one arrive around this mark, the defender will push for an exit from Bayer Leverkusen.

Hincapie would be a great addition to Liverpool’s squad as he ticks many of the boxes for Klopp. The Ecuador star is also young and although he won’t be a starter this season, he would get to learn off one of the best in Van Dijk with an eye on taking over from the Dutch star in two or three years time.

Leverkusen manager and former Liverpool star, Xabi Alonso, is said to be a big fan of Hincapie and with a contact in Germany until 2027, the 21-year-old could be a hard man to get if the player doesn’t push for a move.