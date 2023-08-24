Liverpool star wants surprise transfer and could earn even more than Cristiano Ronaldo

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is reportedly keen to leave the club for a surprise late summer transfer window move to Saudi Arabia, where he could have the chance to earn even more than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Egypt international has been one of the best players in the world in recent years and remains a hugely important part of this Liverpool side.

However, in a fresh blow for the Reds, it looks like Salah wants to leave late on this summer, with Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad ready to sign him and pay him even more than Ronaldo earns at Al Nassr, according to Relevo.

With LFC already seeing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho poached by Saudi clubs this summer, this would be another major blow for Jurgen Klopp as he struggles to rebuild this squad.

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool
It remains to be seen how this saga will develop, but Liverpool will surely do all they can to keep hold of Salah, as there’s not enough time left to replace him.

Losing another key player without being able to strengthen in attack is surely unthinkable for the Merseyside giants if they want to be challenging for the title or even the top four again.

