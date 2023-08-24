Man City player completes £23.5m transfer after spending over five years at the Etihad

Aymeric Laporte has completed his £23.5million move from Manchester City to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr leaving the Premier League champions after five and a half years.

The centre-back moved to Manchester in January 2018 as part of a £57m deal with Spanish side Athletic Club. In the time since the 29-year-old has enjoyed incredible success at the Etihad and it culminated in him being part of a team that won the Treble last season.

Laporte has signed a three-year contract with Al Nassr worth a reported £21m a year, states the Daily Mail, and he is the second City star to make the switch to the Middle East after Riyad Mahrez joined Al-Ahli last month.

Laporte leaves Man City having played 180 times for the Manchester club, scoring 12 goals and assisting a further four. It is the right time for the 29-year-old to leave the Premier League club as he has won everything and is not a starter in Pep Guardiola’s team anymore.

The defender could certainly have continued in Europe and it is a shame to see him move to the Saudi League but the money seemingly was too good to turn down as is the case with many of the transfers to the Middle East.