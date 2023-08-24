Manchester United are reportedly hopeful of Rasmus Hojlund returning to fitness and finally making his debut for the club in their Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Red Devils are back in action on Saturday at 3pm, with Forest the visitors to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag looks for a badly-needed response to that 2-0 defeat away to Tottenham.

In what could be a huge potential boost for Man Utd, it seems Hojlund is now expected to be available for the game against Forest, according to the Sun.

The highly-rated young Denmark international shone during his time at previous club Atalanta, and it will be interesting to see how he adapts to English football.

MUFC certainly need some spark in their side after two flat performances in the defeat at Spurs, and even in that hard-fought 1-0 win over Wolves in their opening fixture of the season.

Hojlund will be under pressure to deliver quickly after his big move to United, though fans could also do well to be patient with a player who is still only 20 years old.