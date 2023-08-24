Injury situation could change Manchester United’s transfer plans

The injury to Manchester United youngster Kobbie Mainoo could reportedly have a big impact on the club’s transfer plans this summer.

The highly-rated 18-year-old impressed in pre-season for Man Utd and one imagines he has what it takes to play more often in Erik ten Hag’s first-team this season.

However, he recently picked up an injury, and the Manchester Evening News report that this could mean Scott McTominay won’t be sold in the next few days as it would leave the Red Devils a little short of cover in the middle of the park.

The MEN add that a sale like McTominay would probably have been needed for United to target Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, so a deal for the Netherlands international now perhaps looks unlikely.

Gravenberch could have been an exciting addition to this United squad, but the Mainoo injury appears to have thrown a major spanner in the works.

MUFC fans would probably ideally like to see McTominay sold, but he remains a useful squad player and a sale now probably looks a bit too risky.