Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Benfica defender Antonio Silva.

A report from O Jogo via Fichajes claims Newcastle United are looking to bring a defensive reinforcement and they have set sights on the young Portuguese defender.

That 19-year-old is highly rated around Europe and he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. Silva is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and he could prove to be a quality addition to the Newcastle defence.

The Magpies had one of the best defensive units in the country last season and they are looking to improve on it. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this season and they will be up against top-class attackers on a weekly basis.

It is no surprise that they are looking to add to the defence this summer. Silva could be the ideal long-term partner for Sven Botman. Apparently, the defender is valued close to €100 million and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are ready to pay that kind of money for him.

The report from Fichajes adds that Antonio Silva is not the only option on Newcastle’s wish list.

Apparently, they are keeping tabs on Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen and Joachim Andersen from Crystal Palace.

Newcastle are one of the richest clubs in the world and they have the finances to pull off a marquee signing this summer. It remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal to sign any of the aforementioned players in the remaining days of the window.