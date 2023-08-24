Paris Saint-Germain could make one more big signing before the end of the summer transfer window with a move for Randal Kolo Muani, according to French football expert Jonathan Johnson in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The France international has impressed during his time in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, and it will be interesting to see him linking up with fellow countrymen Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele at PSG.

Kolo Muani has the potential to have a big impact in this new-look PSG side, with new manager Luis Enrique needing to freshen things up in attack after the departures of both Lionel Messi and Neymar this summer.

Johnson also says that Kolo Muani’s impressive form in Germany caught the eye of Bayern Munich, but it now looks more likely that he’ll be heading to the Parc des Princes this summer.

“Despite already signing Goncalo Ramos at central striker this summer, we’re now seeing progress being made on PSG bringing in Randal Kolo Muani as well. As has been widely reported, negotiations are now expected to advance, with the player keen on the move,” Johnson said.

“The France international is a name that the Ligue 1 giants have been eyeing for some time. Kolo Muani enjoyed a breakout season in the Bundesliga and also caught the eye at the World Cup in Qatar so it was no surprise to see the likes of Bayern Munich linked with him fairly swiftly. However, PSG worked their way up to the top of the list of admirers and could now land him before this window closes.

“Things have stepped up this week with Neymar, Leandro Paredes, Abdou Diallo and Renato Sanches all freeing up further space on the wage bill to enable Luis Campos greater room for manoeuvre in what has already been a busy summer.

“The beauty of Kolo Muani is that he can score and provide goals as well as working hard from the front which makes him compatible with the likes of Ramos, Mbappe and Dembele.

“Obviously, a quality all-French frontline was part of the vision sold to Mbappe one year ago as he renewed so it is linked, in part, to him. However, Mbappe’s contract is yet to be extended and Kolo Muani as a fellow Bondy boy could further aid Parisien hopes for this outcome. Mbappe aside, though, Kolo Muani would be a quality addition.”