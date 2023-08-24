Real Madrid must be tired of Kylian Mbappe after latest news regarding superstar

Kylian Mbappé has been on Real Madrid’s radar for some time now and every time the La Liga giants get close to signing the Frenchman, he opts to make it difficult for Los Blancos.

During the summer of 2022, it looked like the World Cup winner would be on his way to the Bernabeu but Mbappe decided to put pen to paper on a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain. Forward to this summer, the French international declared that he would be leaving PSG for free in 2024 but has now changed his mind again and looks set to sign a new deal with the Ligue 1 champions.

Sky Sports reports that contract talks are underway and that the 24-year-old could sign a one-year extension to 2025 or a completely new contract for a longer period.

? Kylian Mbappé is now in talks for a contract extension with PSG. Two options are on the table:

?? Exercising his one-year extension to 2025

This must be very frustrating for Real Madrid as it is clear that they are preparing to land Mbappe for free next summer. The La Liga giants have not signed a forward to replace Karim Benzema this summer and that spot was been reserved for the PSG star.

Madrid will now have to cough up a huge sum of money if they want to bring the player to Spain and it remains to be seen if they will make that move in the future.