Tottenham Hotspur are looking to bring in attacking reinforcements this summer and they have been linked with a move for the Brazilian winger Pepe.

The 26-year-old has done quite well for Portuguese outfit Porto and Tottenham have reportedly made their move to sign him.

A report from A Bola claims that Tottenham have had an offer of around €60 million turned down by the Portuguese outfit for the Brazilian. Apparently, Spurs offered €45 million for the player along with €15 million in add-ons.

Pepe has been a key player for Porto and it is no surprise that year and willing to sanction his departure. It will be interesting to see if Spurs decide to come forward with an improved offer in the next few days.

The North London outfit could certainly use more quality and depth in their front three. Pepe is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he will add goals and creativity to the side.

The 26-year-old contributed to 5 goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season.

The Brazilian is at the peak of his powers and he will look to make an immediate impact in the Premier League if the transfer goes through.

Spurs recently sanctioned the departure of Harry Kane and they have been linked with a number of strikers and wingers.

They will need to sign multiple players in order to fill the void left by the England international and Pepe could be a useful acquisition for them.

Kane was more than just a goalscorer and Tottenham will have to replace his playmaking abilities as well. Although Pepe is not a prolific goalscorer, he will certainly help out with the creative responsibilities.

Spurs must look to sign a reliable finisher as well.