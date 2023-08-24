Several English clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder and Klopp is ready to sanction a move

There are several English clubs interested in Liverpool midfielder Tyler Morton who could move to the Championship on loan for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, making 40 Championship appearances before picking up a foot injury in April. The Reds star recently returned to full training following surgery on that foot issue that cut short his 2022/23 season.

This is Anfield are now reporting that several clubs have already enquired about taking Morton on loan for the rest of the season and the Merseyside club are ready to sanction a deal as they chase another midfielder in the transfer market.

Morton is a Liverpool academy graduate and his move to Blackburn was the only moment he has spent time away from the Merseyside club – a stint in which he impressed.

Another loan move would help the 20-year-old develop further as game time will be hard to come by at Anfield for the rest of the campaign.

Morton has made nine senior appearances for Liverpool, two of which came in the Premier League. His last outing in the English top-flight came in December 2021 as Jurgen Klopp threw him in to start in a 2-2 draw at Tottenham Hotspur in the midst of a midfield injury crisis.