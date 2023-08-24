Video: Danny Murphy names Man City player who will solve Liverpool issues

Having played at Liverpool for a portion of his career, broadcaster, Danny Murphy, is well placed to advise on the solutions that Jurgen Klopp needs to ensure the Reds have a decent 2023/24 season.

In both of the matches in the English top-flight so far this season, it’s been obvious that Liverpool need to shore up their midfield.

They have been far too easy to play through and with that in mind, and the knowledge that there’s eight days left of the current transfer window, Murphy has urged Klopp to sign Man City’s Kalvin Phillips.

Pictures from talkSPORT