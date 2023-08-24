Video: Former West Ham man wants awkward question answered by owners

Having secured West Ham’s first major trophy of any description in 43 years, David Moyes could arguably claim to be the right man to lead the east Londoners into a new, successful era.
The Scot oversaw a poor start to the 2022/23 campaign, but when it mattered the Hammers pulled clear of relegation and conquered the Europa Conference League, which gives them automatic passage into this season’s Europa League.
Former player, Scott Minto, is a little perturbed by Moyes’ current situation, however.
With only one year left on his deal, Minto wants answers as to why the board haven’t extended Moyes, and has suggested that, perhaps, the owners could be looking elsewhere longer term.
? “You win a European trophy and you’ve got one year left on your deal…”
? “Why have West Ham not offered Moyes a new contract? Why?”
Scott Minto questions why #WHUFC haven’t renewed David Moyes’ contract pic.twitter.com/GF1F015mtC
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 23, 2023
