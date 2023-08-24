Video: Lionel Messi delivers epic 97th minute assist to help Inter Miami to another final

The script writers will be having a field day in MLS again as Lionel Messi delivered a 97th-minute assist to keep Inter Miami’s U.S. Open Cup dreams alive.

With a minute left to play in normal time it appeared that Inter were going to suffer their first loss since the Argentinian joined the club.

However, as so many times already, cometh the hour, cometh the man, and Messi was on hand to fire an epic, long-distance, looping assist to take the game to extra-time.

After a penalty shoot-out victory over Cincinnati, Inter are now into their second final since the No.10’s arrival.

Otro más de Leo para Leo en el minuto 97! ?? pic.twitter.com/5n5JMsjS1T — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 24, 2023

Pictures from Inter Miami