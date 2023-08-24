According to The Athletic, West Ham United is one of the teams keeping an eye on Leeds United right-back Cody Drameh.

The right-back, who is only 21 years old, had impressive loan stints at Luton Town and Cardiff City, where he was a regular member of a squad that was promoted to the Premier League.

He just has a year left on his contract with Leeds, and he hasn’t started in either of their previous two Championship games.

The Leeds defender is a target for Brentford and Crystal Palace in the current transfer window.

At Leeds, he hasn’t been able to replace Luke Ayling in the line-up and the Yorkshire club might look to offload him before deadline day.