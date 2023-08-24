West Ham join the list of suitors for Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun

If Arsenal are going to agree to sell Folarin Balogun in the current transfer window they’ll have no shortage of takers, with West Ham the latest side to register an interest.

BBC Sport note that Chelsea, Inter Milan and Monaco have all enquired about the player, though with a £50m valuation being slapped on him by the north Londoners, it isn’t clear just how strong the interest is from any club at this stage.

The outlet also note that Monaco have already had a bid turned down, though it isn’t revealed how much it’s for.

With the Hammers flush with cash from the Declan Rice deal, even though they’re doing their best to spend it with the captures of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos already secured, they could certainly be a worthwhile contender for Balogun’s services.

The Daily Mail’s print edition (h/t West Ham Zone) note their interest and, were they to emerge successful with any bid, David Moyes’ squad will start to look like one that can seriously challenge for the Europa League and make a dent in the English top-flight again.

More Stories / Latest News Transfer news: Chelsea contact over Arsenal star, Man Utd wonderkid deal, City eye Prem duo & more Erik ten Hag can’t be happy with Man United’s performance in behind-closed-doors friendly Bid rejected: Man City fail with £47m transfer offer for player also admired by Liverpool

The BBC report also states that Balogun is weighing up any offers with playing time in mind. Given that the Hammers have recently sold Gianluca Scamacca, there’s a real need for another striker to boost their chances of success.

The least attractive option of potential suitors on the face of it they may be, with respect, but there are cogent reasons why they could position themselves as favourites for his signature.