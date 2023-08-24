West Ham one of three London clubs looking at Championship talent

It’s a race against time for West Ham and their Premier League rivals to get any transfer deals over the line given that there’s just over a week left before the window closes until January.

Any early season injuries can at least be covered by late window purchases, and similarly, if a manager sees something that he doesn’t like or wants changing after the opening few games, the closing of the window three weeks after the beginning of the campaign affords them that opportunity.

It isn’t clear just how many more purchases David Moyes is going to make before next Friday, but what is almost certain is that the Hammers will be one of the more active clubs in the market.

Having not signed any players until the week before the 2023/24 season began, the east Londoners have been playing catch up ever since.

To date, only three players have signed on at the London Stadium during the current window; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), Leeds United star, Cody Drameh, could be of interest to the club, however, both Crystal Palace and Brentford are also credited with keeping an eye on him.

Leeds manager, Daniel Farke, has already had enough upheaval to deal with since taking over at Elland Road, and perhaps he more than anyone will be overjoyed once the window closes.