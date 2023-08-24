West Ham remain locked in talks for potential Chelsea target

The saying ‘better late than never’ certainly applies to West Ham’s pursuit of transfer targets in this summer’s window.

It wasn’t until the sale of Declan Rice was fully completed that the Hammers started to get their act together, and even then they took until the week before the first fixture of the 2023/24 Premier League season to acquire Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

Since then, James Ward-Prowse and Konstantinos Mavropanos have joined, and it appears that the club are wasting no time in adding to the trio with just eight days of the window left.

According to The Telegraph (subscription required), the club are still talking to Ajax over their exciting youngster, Mohammed Kudus.

That’s despite it being reported that West Ham have already had two bids turned down for the player by the Dutch giants.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the player, though it’s unclear if they will go back in for him at this late stage.

After buying up Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia of late, there’s likely to be a need to make a sale or two for the west Londoners in order that they stay the right side of Financial Fair Play.

In any event, at this stage the Hammers would appear to still be in the box seat, and with Alvarez already at the London Stadium, Kudus should find he’s able to settle in much easier should Ajax finally agree to accept any further bids.