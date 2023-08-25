Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 26-year-old Scottish international has struggled for regular game time since his move to the north London club and he needs to move on in search of regular playing time.

A report from the Athletic claims that Arsenal are currently in talks with the Spanish club Real Sociedad regarding a loan move for the Scottish defender.

Tierney was regarded as one of the best young defensive prospects in European football during his time at Celtic. However, the move to Arsenal has not worked out for him and he currently finds himself as the second-choice left-back after Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The 26-year-old defender has not featured in any of the Premier League games so far this season, and he was not a part of the matchday squads either.

It is evident that he is not a key player for Mikel Arteta and a loan move to Real Sociedad could be ideal for him. The 26-year-old could prove to be a quality addition for the Spanish club.

Real Sociedad have failed to win their first two matches of the season and they will look to bounce back strongly. They could certainly use quality defensive reinforcements and Tierney could help them improve.

Apart from his defensive ability, the 26-year-old can be quite impressive going forward. He could add a new dimension to the Real Sociedad attack.

A loan move would be ideal for all parties and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can secure an agreement soon.

If Tierney manages to impress in Spain he will not have any shortage of suitors at the end of the season. Alternatively, regular football at the Spanish club could help him get back to his best and he might be able to force his way into the Arsenal starting lineup for next season.