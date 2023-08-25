Ange Postecoglou provides positive injury update on James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur’s win against Manchester United last weekend was marred after James Maddison was spotted leaving the stadium in a protective boot.

The English playmaker, who signed from Leicester City earlier in the window in a deal worth £40 million (Sky Sports), has hit the ground running with the Lilywhites.

Registering two assists in his first two competitive appearances, the England international, who has already been named one of Ange Postecoglou’s vice-captains, could not have hoped for a better start to life in London.

Despite this though, after picking up an injury in his last outing against Manchester United; a game Spurs won two-nil, Maddison, 26, became a major doubt for his side’s next fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, Postecoglou, who is preparing to travel to the south coast for this weekend’s game, has provided a positive update on his number 10.

Hinting Maddison could be in line to feature tomorrow, the Greek-born Aussie, who spoke to reporters on Friday, as quoted by Football London, said: “Madders trained today unrestricted. We’ll see how he holds up but at the moment he will be available.”

Saturday’s match between Bournemouth and Spurs is set to kick off at 12.30 p.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.