Arsenal getting busy in the transfer window again with two exits confirmed

Arsenal have already had a brilliant window in terms of incoming transfers, notwithstanding that one of the new signings, Jurrien Timber, won’t see any further action for some while because of his ACL injury.

Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya were all quality captures by Mikel Arteta and Edu, and have gone some way to strengthening the Gunners ahead of what’s sure to be a gruelling 2023/24 campaign.

Once new players starting padding out the squad, however, room has to be made, and to that end, the club have virtually sealed deals for two players to move on to pastures new.

CaughtOffside columnist and reliable transfer journalist, Fabrizio Romano, famous for his ‘here we go’ tag line when it comes to deals being completed, has given two Arsenal stars exactly that treatment as Arteta starts clearing the decks.

During Friday afternoon, Romano tweeted that Kieran Tierney was off to Spain and a new adventure with Real Sociedad.

Understand Kieran Tierney will travel to Spain on Saturday in order to join Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal ????? ? Medical tests have been booked. Here we go, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/U8Z1r9M6eK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

The deal will be a season-long loan, unlike the permanent deal for Folarin Balogun that AS Monaco have agreed with the north Londoners, and reported again by Romano on Friday.

Folarin Balogun to AS Monaco, here we go! Agreement completed with Arsenal on €40m package add-ons included ????? #ASMonaco ?? Understand Arsenal will also retain significant sell-on clause for the future. Medical tests expected this weekend. Long term deal for Balogun. pic.twitter.com/uYNGMQq7C6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2023

Neither player has made a real dent in Arteta’s plans of late, and whilst both may have preferred to continue their careers at the Emirates Stadium, that option is clearly not open to them.

Therefore, the deals make sense all round, and from Tierney’s point of view, if he’s able to enjoy a good season in La Liga, there’s every chance he can play his way into the manager’s thoughts for the 2024/25 campaign.