Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for the Torino defender Perr Schuurs.

A report from Torino Granata claims that Arsenal are looking to bring in a central defender before the summer transfer window closes.

The Gunners signed Jurrien Timber from Ajax earlier this summer but the Dutchman has picked up a serious injury and he will be sidelined for several weeks. It is no surprise that Arsenal are now considering another defensive signing.

Schuurs has been a key player for Torino since joining the club last summer and he could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Apart from being a quality defender, the Dutchman is exceptional with the ball at his feet. The 23-year-old is certainly one of the best ball-playing defenders in the Italian league, and he could prove to be the ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s system.

The player has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and the opportunity to join a club like Arsenal will be a tempting proposition. The 23-year-old could be keen on taking the next step in his career and a move to the Premier League will be hard to turn down.

The injury to William Saliba derailed Arsenal’s title race towards the end of last season and they will be keen to avoid a similar situation this time around. Adding more quality and depth to the central defensive unit could prove to be a wise decision for the Gunners.