Barcelona winger Ez Abde has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

According to a report from 90 Min, Premier League club Aston Villa have reportedly made contact with the Spanish club regarding a move for the 21-year-old winger.

Abde was on loan at Osasuna last season and he had an impressive spell with the Spanish club. He helped them finish seventh in the league table and reach the Copa Del Rey final.

The winger will be hoping for a regular game time with the Catalan giants now and the departure of Ousmane Dembélé to Paris Saint-Germain has certainly boosted his chances.

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to cash in on the player.

Aston Villa could definitely use attacking reinforcements and Abde would add creativity and goals to their attack.

The 21-year-old is highly rated in Spanish football and he has a bright future ahead of him. He could develop into a key player for Aston Villa in the long run if they manage to get the deal across the line.

Working under a quality manager like Unai Emery will help him develop further and fulfil his tremendous potential.

Apparently, the Premier League club would be willing to offer around €20 million for the winger and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The 21-year-old is not the only Barcelona attacker on Aston Villa’s wishlist and they are keeping tabs on Ansu Fati as well.