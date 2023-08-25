Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri has reportedly promised Daniel Farke he will join his team this summer.

Journalist Florian Plettenburg claims good relationship between Farke and the player could be key in securing transfer to Yorkshire club.

The 26-year-old has also offers from other clubs including Marseille but Leeds are in pole position to secure his services.

Yesterday, Florian Plettenburg claimed Amiri has rejected a move to Leeds in favour of Marseille but apparently the talks have broken between two clubs and now Leeds are in front seat to sign Germany star.

Amiri already has over 200 appearances in Bundesliga’s top flight and he provides experience for a club with young players like Leeds.