Eddie Howe admits Newcastle winger could be set to leave the club soon

This time next week most teams across Europe will have executed their transfer deals and know who’s in and who’s out, including Newcastle.

Eddie Howe has ensured that the Magpies have had another good window, with no reckless spending and the hire of players to specifically fit into the particular system that the manager wants to use.

It would be easier for Howe to chuck money around like confetti but that’s been shown not to work elsewhere and, arguably, only causes more problems.

Newcastle fans should be delighted that they have a manager who knows exactly what he wants on the pitch and who he believes are the right players to bring the club the success everyone desires.

As important is the financial backing from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), who have backed their man to the hilt.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham reach £39 million agreement with Ajax for Mohammed Kudus “Ready to go” – Mikel Arteta hints Gabriel Jesus could start against Fulham Good news for Man United: Rasmus Hojlund begins training ahead of possible debut

Unfortunately for those who are surplus to requirements, the next week is likely to see them depart St. James’ Park, with Ryan Fraser having one foot out of the door already.

“There may be something with Ryan happen regarding Southampton. Apart from that, that’s all I know at the minute,” Howe was quoted as saying by the Shields Gazette.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone given that Fraser has barely been involved with the first team since a falling out with the manager last year over his attitude.

A move away therefore makes sense for all parties.