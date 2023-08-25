Good news for Man United: Rasmus Hojlund begins training ahead of possible debut

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Rasmus Hojlund has started training with the first team.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who claims the Denmark international has finally begun senior training sessions ahead of a possible club debut against Arsenal next weekend.

Hojlund, 20, joined the Red Devils from Atalanta earlier in the summer window in a deal worth a whopping £72 million (Sky Sports). However, despite paying a huge fee, medical tests revealed the young forward had suffered a stress factor in his back which has kept him out of action for the opening stages of the new 2023-24 campaign.

More Stories / Latest News
Ange Postecoglou provides positive injury update on James Maddison
Exclusive: Liverpool target could cost double what has been reported in £60m hammer blow
Former West Ham star lavishes praise on £35.4 million summer signing

Nevertheless, now well on the road to recovery, although tomorrow’s game against Nottingham Forest will come too soon for United’s new number 17, the 20-year-old could be in line to feature against title contenders Arsenal on 3 September.

Not only has the club been marred by the ongoing scandal involving Mason Greenwood, but with Luke Shaw the latest player to fall victim to injury, had it not been for his new striker’s impending return. Ten Hag, if he had any, would have been pulling his hair out.

More Stories Erik ten Hag Rasmus Hojlund

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.