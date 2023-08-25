Good news for Man United: Rasmus Hojlund begins training ahead of possible debut

Rasmus Hojlund has started training with the first team.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News journalist Samuel Luckhurst, who claims the Denmark international has finally begun senior training sessions ahead of a possible club debut against Arsenal next weekend.

Rasmus Hojlund has started team training and could be in contention to make his debut vs Arsenal. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) August 25, 2023

Hojlund, 20, joined the Red Devils from Atalanta earlier in the summer window in a deal worth a whopping £72 million (Sky Sports). However, despite paying a huge fee, medical tests revealed the young forward had suffered a stress factor in his back which has kept him out of action for the opening stages of the new 2023-24 campaign.

Nevertheless, now well on the road to recovery, although tomorrow’s game against Nottingham Forest will come too soon for United’s new number 17, the 20-year-old could be in line to feature against title contenders Arsenal on 3 September.

Not only has the club been marred by the ongoing scandal involving Mason Greenwood, but with Luke Shaw the latest player to fall victim to injury, had it not been for his new striker’s impending return. Ten Hag, if he had any, would have been pulling his hair out.