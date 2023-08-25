Jose Mourinho hints at Roma switch for Chelsea outcast Lukaku

With a week left of the transfer window, things are all of a sudden looking up again for Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian had dug himself into a hole during the summer after, apparently, secretly negotiating with Juventus whilst Inter Milan were dragging their heels in trying to construct a deal that might be acceptable to the player and Chelsea.

Once the nerazzurri had got wind of those talks they withdrew their interest in the player, and with it thought that Juve could only sign the striker if they were able to move on Dusan Vlahovic, Lukaku’s options were narrowing by the week.

It was believed that the player wasn’t interested in a move to the Saudi Pro League, so news that a potential season-long loan at AS Roma, which would see a reunion with Jose Mourinho, will surely come as a blessing.

The Special One himself hinted at what might be to come on Friday too.

“When (Tiago) Pinto (Roma’s sporting director) proposed Azmoun to me, he told me there would be another one. So it makes me happy if he is a quality player: Azmoun, Belotti and another,” he was quoted as saying by Metro.

“I am calm and will wait. I think about tomorrow, what we worked for this week.”

One can only imagine the reception Lukaku is likely to get when Roma play Inter, should the clubs manage to get a deal over the line before the deadline next Friday.

That’s likely to be furthest from his mind at this point, however, as he counts down the days to hopefully resurrecting his career in Serie A once more.