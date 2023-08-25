Leeds closing in on the £5 million capture of Bundesliga ace

Leeds United are reportedly closing in on the capture of the Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Nadiem Amiri.

According to Phil Hay from the Athletic, the Bundesliga attacking midfielder is expected to move to Elland Road following the arrival of Joel Piroe from Swansea City.

Leeds are looking to improve their attacking unit and the arrivals of Piroe and Amiri will certainly help them in the final third.

The Whites will be hoping to secure promotion back to the Premier League immediately and they need to improve their squad in order to do well in the Championship this season.

Amiri is reportedly set to cost Leeds around £5 million and he could prove to be a bargain for them. He has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he will look to make his mark in the second tier of English football now.

Both Piroe and Amiri have the quality to thrive in the Championship and they could be key players for Leeds in their quest for promotion.

