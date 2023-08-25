Liverpool will have to shell out €70 million for versatile South American

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Ecuador international defender Piero Hincapie.

According to a report from the German publication BILD, Liverpool will have to shell out a premium in order to sign the 21-year-old central defender this summer.

Apparently, Bayer Leverkusen value the player at €70 million and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool are prepared to pay that kind of money for him.

Hincapie is highly rated in the Bundesliga and he is one of the best young players in the league right now. The 21-year-old is immensely talented and he has the potential to develop into a key player for Liverpool in the coming season.

Hincapie can operate as the left-sided central defender as well as a left-back. He could prove to be a quality acquisition for Liverpool this summer.

Andrew Robertson seemed quite vulnerable last season and Liverpool could use a defensive full-back in their current system. Hincapie could provide greater defensive stability as a left-back if he joins the club.

Meanwhile, his arrival would give Liverpool more tactical flexibility as well, and the Reds will be able to operate in a back three if needed.

Liverpool are currently in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to spend big money on a central defender as well.

The Reds will be desperate to get back into the Champions League and they need to improve the squad adequately. They were quite vulnerable defensively last season and signing a quality central defender could prove to be a wise decision.