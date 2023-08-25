Man City will make one last bid to tempt top target to join

With one week to go until the end of the transfer window, Man City are going to try one last time to land their top target before potentially abandoning the move.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already hit the ground running in the 2023/24 season – which is ominous for every Premier League and Champions League opponent – but they have been hit by injuries to key players.

None more so than Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian is the conduit through which everything flows, and whilst one man doesn’t make a team, City are much the weaker without his presence.

It was thought that West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta would become his replacement, but once the Football Association started investigating him for potential betting irregularities, that put paid to the move happening this summer.

If the Brazilian is found not guilty or there’s no case to answer, that could see a deal resurrected, but that would be in the future rather than the present.

Therefore, City still have work to do in the market, and that’s why they’ll try again for Wolverhampton Wanderers player, Matheus Nunes, according to Fabrizio Romano.

After having a bid rejected by Wolves, it isn’t clear what amount City would need to go to in order to get Wolves around the negotiating table.

Romano states that the player himself wants the move, as did Paqueta, so it may be his will to get his current employers talking to their City counterparts which helps move the deal through to completion.

