Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Brazilian striker Marcos Leonardo.

According to a report from Gazzetta Dello Sport via SportWitness, the Red Devils are looking to bring in another striker this summer after the signing of Rasmus Hojlund.

The Denmark international joined the Premier League club earlier this summer but he is yet to make his mark in English football.

The talented attacker is reportedly carrying an injury and he is expected to be an important part of the Manchester United squad after the international break.

Meanwhile, Marcos Leonardo has done quite well for the Brazilian club Santos, scoring 16 goals across all competitions.

The 20-year-old could prove to be a solid, long-term investment for the Red Devils.

Manchester United need to add more depth in the final third and Leonardo could be an exciting prospect for them.

The 20-year-old is immensely talented with a big future ahead of him and he could share the goalscoring burden alongside Hojlund and Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United have been overly dependent on Rashford for goals and the England international needs more support in the attack. Rashford prefers to play as a wide forward and bringing in another centre forward would be ideal for Manchester United.

Leonardo and Hojlund could fight for a starting spot in the coming seasons and the competition for places would help both players improve and perform at a high level.

Apparently, Manchester United could be willing to offer a package of around €25 million for the talented young striker and it remains to be seen whether Santos are prepared to accept the offer.