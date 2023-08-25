“Ready to go” – Mikel Arteta hints Gabriel Jesus could start against Fulham

Mikel Arteta has delivered an exciting injury update on Gabriel Jesus ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League game against Fulham on Saturday.

The Gunners are preparing to welcome Marco Silva’s Cottagers to the Emirates for what looks to be another fascinating Premier League Game Week.

Keen to extend their winning streak to three games, Arsenal will be determined to pick up all three points again tomorrow as they look to keep pace with early leaders Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion, both of whom have favourable Game Week Three fixtures against Sheffield United (A) and West Ham (H), respectively.

And ahead of another important encounter, Arteta has issued an exciting update on Jesus. Suffering a setback at the end of last season, the Brazilian striker was forced to miss the start of the new season after undergoing knee surgery.

However, in line to make his return this weekend, Arteta, who spoke to reporters on Friday, confirmed the former Manchester City forward is ‘ready to go’ and even hinted at a possible start.