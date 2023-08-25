It’s been a relatively quiet summer transfer window for Crystal Palace but with a week still to go, there’s every chance that the Eagles could add to their squad.

According to transfermarkt the club have only spent €20m so far this summer on Matheus Franca, and with a cost saving on Wilfried Zaha’s wages to boot, there’s every reason to believe that chairman, Steve Parish, can dip into club coffers to bring in some players to provide strength in depth.

Ensuring that Michael Olise signed a new contract, to keep him from the clutches of Chelsea, has already been a real win for the Selhurst Park outfit.

Michael Olise. Crystal Palace. Four years ? — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 17, 2023

That needs to be built upon over the next seven days if Palace want to improve upon their showing last year.

Perhaps with that in mind, the Daily Mail are reporting that the club have an interest in Arsenal’s versatile full-back, Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Any deal at this stage is likely to be extremely difficult to execute given Jurrien Timber’s recent ACL injury.

That has opened up an unexpected opportunity for Tomiyasu to cement his place on the right side of Mikel Arteta’s defence, should the Spaniard decide that’s where he wants to station the player.

Whether a good offer would tempt the Gunners, if they themselves could find a replacement within the week, will be known over the coming days, should Palace firm up their initial interest.