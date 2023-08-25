Photo: Social media superstars recruit Haaland as ambassador despite Arsenal links

The fame of social media superstars, KSI and Logan Paul, has transcended many boundaries, particularly where their sports drink business is concerned, however, their recent hire of Erling Haaland as an ambassador is at odds with their sponsorship of Arsenal.

It’s obvious why the pair would’ve chosen Man City’s goal machine to represent them, though being the official hydration partner of the Gunners doesn’t really sit well alongside their recent acquisition.

From a marketing perspective it’s a big win, but supporters of either side might not thank them.

Pictures from DrinkPrime Instagram.