Pochettino open to new Chelsea striker signing with Liverpool’s Nunez linked

With Romelu Lukaku looking likely to move on loan to Serie A side, Roma, current side Chelsea are likely to be in the market for a new striker in the final week of the transfer window.

The Blues have already been hit by injuries to key players but despite that, there never appeared to be an option for the Belgian to be re-integrated back into the first-team dynamic at Stamford Bridge.

Owner, Todd Boehly, has clearly demonstrated that he’s willing to pay what it takes and do what it takes to have a first-class first-team squad, in the hope that it brings success back to the club.

After failures under Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, none of whom were given enough time to see their ideas come to fruition, Mauricio Pochettino has been handed the task of getting the club back to where they belong.

As their 3-1 defeat at West Ham showed, he’s still got a long, long way to go.

Football.london note that the manager only wants players with Premier League experience to be considered in the striking role, and supporters of the club believe that Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez could be that man.

It’s unlikely that Jurgen Klopp would consider a loan or sale in the next week, however, it would really put the cat amongst the pigeons if Boehly starts throwing money around like confetti again.