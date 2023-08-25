Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Nottingham Forest winger Brennan Johnson.

A report from the Independent claims that the 22-year-old Welsh international is valued at £40 million but Spurs are unwilling to pay that kind of money for him.

Apparently, the winger is keen on a move to Tottenham and personal terms will not be a problem between the two parties. However, negotiations between Tottenham and Nottingham Forest have been hugely frustrating and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to a compromise soon.

The newly appointed Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou is hugely keen on signing the 22-year-old. Johnson mainly operates as the right-sided winger and he will add goals and creativity from the flanks. He is versatile enough to play anywhere across the front three.

The Welsh international scored 10 goals across all competitions for Nottingham Forest last season and he will be ready to take the next step in his career and join a top-six club.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether they can take advantage of Tottenham’s unwillingness to match the asking price and swoop in for the player.

A report from Football London claims that Chelsea are looking to bring in a quality winger after failing to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace. Johnson is admired at Stamford Bridge and it will be interesting to see where the 22-year-old ends up eventually.