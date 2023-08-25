Pundit certain Saudi clubs purposely avoiding signing Man United attacker

Saudi Arabian clubs are unlikely to sign Mason Greenwood.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes the Manchester United attacker’s recent scandal is likely to put Saudi clubs off signing him due to their desire to improve global perceptions.

Following his arrest by Greater Manchester Police at the start of last year, Greenwood, 21, who was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, engaging in controlling behaviour and assault, has failed to play competitive football since.

However, although all charges previously brought against him were recently dropped due to a lack of evidence, Manchester United have confirmed the 21-year-old will not continue at the club.

“All those involved, including Mason, recognise the difficulties with him recommencing his career at Manchester United. It has therefore been mutually agreed that it would be most appropriate for him to do so away from Old Trafford, and we will now work with Mason to achieve that outcome,” the Red Devils announced on their official website earlier in the week.

And although the English forward’s next destination remains unknown, there have already been reports linking him with a move to the Saudi Pro League. Collymore is not convinced the wealthy Middle Eastern league will want to sign such a controversial player.

“Ironically, I can’t see him signing for any Saudi club,” the ex-pro said in an exclusive interview.

“Saudi Arabia has a poor record and reputation when it comes to human rights, particularly those of women, so because they want to show the world how progressive they can be through sport, I think a move for Greenwood would be counter-productive to their ambitions.

“I obviously don’t know where Greenwood will end up playing, but I would be extremely surprised if he moves directly to another Premier League club. I think the Portuguese league, or a similar league, would be his likeliest destination. But whatever happens next for him, it looks like he’s going to have to do it the hard way and start at the bottom.”

Greenwood has already been linked with Al-Ettifaq. Manager Steven Gerrard was quick to quash any suggestions he was interested in signing the Manchester United forward though. The former Liverpool midfielder responded to reports on his social media with two simple words: “Fake news.”

Since being promoted to Manchester United’s senior first-team in 2019, Greenwood, who has up to three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 47 goals in 129 games in all competitions.