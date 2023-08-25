Thomas Tuchel looking for Bayern reunion with current Chelsea first-team player

Although Chelsea have already done some serious transfer business during this summer’s window, there’s still seven days left before deadline day and that’s plenty of time for more deals to be done.

Though more incomings won’t necessarily have been ruled out, the club do still have to be aware of Financial Fair Play, and to that end, more departures are likely.

Former Blues manager, Thomas Tuchel, is certainly interested in having a reunion at Bayern Munich with one particular player.

Before Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival, Trevoh Chalobah might’ve been considered as being a young player with a bright future for the west Londoners, but it appears the club see him as surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Tuchel is keen to acquire the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Benjamin Pavard, who appears destined to go to Inter Milan before the window shuts next Friday night.

More Stories / Latest News Jose Mourinho hints at Roma switch for Chelsea outcast Lukaku Chelsea team news: Moises Caicedo starts as Blues host Luton Video: Spain’s World Cup winners refuse to play unless Luis Rubiales resigns

It’s not clear at this stage if the player himself would be amenable to a switch to another league, however, with no real time to dilly dally over a decision, the fact that Tuchel clearly wants him may help persuade Chalobah.

The main question mark will be over a fee, given that sale and purchase prices once again appear to have gone through the roof.