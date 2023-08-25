Title winner set to be last minute signing at Newcastle United

Though it was thought that Newcastle United’s incoming transfer business was completed, with a week still to go, if opportunities present themselves, the Magpies need to be involved in the discussion.

Eddie Howe’s work off the pitch is as remarkable as on it, with virtually all of his signings so far proving to be more than adequate for the job in hand.

Each player has been carefully considered, and the diligence of the manager, his recruitment team and backroom staff can be seen once the team set foot on the pitch.

Newcastle look like a well-oiled machine with no sign of weakness in any area at present. That speaks of the seriousness with which the club are taking their responsibilities as they head into the Champions League for the first time in two decades, and attempt to get the monkey off their back and win a domestic title.

More Stories / Latest News Tim Steidten heading back to London to complete medical of next West Ham signing Eddie Howe admits Newcastle winger could be set to leave the club soon West Ham reach £39 million agreement with Ajax for Mohammed Kudus

After watching their opening couple of Premier League games, it would be difficult to pinpoint where the club could improve, though that said, a bit of strength in depth wouldn’t go amiss.

Perhaps that’s why Spazio Napoli have suggested that Newcastle are trying to secure the services of Napoli’s 28-year-old attacking sensation, Hirving Lozano.

The outlet note that the player isn’t willing to lower his salary with the Serie A champions and will not run down his contract with them either.

That’s presented Newcastle with a late window opportunity that may be good to turn down.