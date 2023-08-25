Tottenham and Aston Villa keen on signing €50 million-rated versatile forward

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club this summer.

According to El Chiringuito TV, Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa are keen on signing the 20-year-old this summer and his agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly offered the player to the English clubs for €50 million.

Fati has struggled for regular game time at Barcelona since returning from injury. A player of his potential needs to play more often in order to continue his development and moving away from Barcelona might be ideal for him.

The 20-year-old was regarded as one of the finest young talents to have come out of the club’s La Masia Academy and he was handed Lionel Messi’s number 10 shirt as well.

Fati was expected to develop into one of the best players in the world with Barcelona but things are not going according to plan for the player. It remains to be seen whether Barcelona are prepared to cash in on him this summer.

A move to the Premier League would allow him to play more often and the likes of Tottenham and Aston Villa could provide him with the platform he needs right now.

Tottenham need to bring in players who can replace the goal-scoring and creative output of Harry Kane. Fati can play anywhere across the front three and he will add cutting edge in the final third.

?"TOTTENHAM y ASTON VILLA están interesados en ANSU FATI". ?"MENDES le está ofreciendo a la Premier por 50M€". ?Información de @10JoseAlvarez en #ChiringuitoBarcelona. pic.twitter.com/65WebDNqHC — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) August 24, 2023

Aston Villa have been overly dependent on Ollie Watkins last season and they have decided to bring in Moussa Diaby to complement him in the attack. Unai Emery could use another versatile forward who can slot in as the left-sided forward and Fati would be the ideal acquisition.

His arrival would add more depth to the Aston Villa attack as well and the West Midlands club will be able to rotate their squad more often.

The reported €50 million asking price is certainly affordable for both clubs and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.