Video: £115m player Moises Caicedo embarrasses himself in front of Chelsea fans

Chelsea FC
Posted by

After being handed his first start at Stamford Bridge by Mauricio Pochettino, £115m record signing, Moises Caicedo, will have wanted to have done everything to impress the Chelsea fans in attendance.

Unfortunately, with just a few minutes gone in their Friday night fixture against Luton Town, the Ecuadorian attempted a simple piece of skill and fell flat on his face.

It was a move that looked more at home in the circus, and Caicedo will surely be thinking twice before attempting something like that again.

