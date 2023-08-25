Video: Man United boss Erik ten Hag refuses to answer questions on Mason Greenwood

Ahead of their next Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest, Man United manager, Erik ten Hag, was faced with a barrage of questions on Mason Greenwood in his pre-match press conference.

The Dutchman had clearly been briefed in what to say regarding the unsavoury situation and its outcome, as he sidestepped any questions that the media were putting to him.

More Stories / Latest News Pochettino open to new Chelsea striker signing with Liverpool’s Nunez linked Palace would like to land versatile Arsenal ace who started last week by deadline day Man City line up last-minute move to sign Leicester City midfielder

Saying nothing is probably wise in the current climate given that words could be misconstrued, though a pre-prepared statement from the club would have stopped the questions at source.

It would also have made for a much less uncomfortable press conference for a manager that clearly just wants to focus on what’s in front of him rather than behind him.

Man United boss Erik Ten Hag refuses to answer questions about Mason Greenwood #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fJ6GIA2YVE — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) August 25, 2023

Pictures from Hayters TV