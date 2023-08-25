Video: Spain’s World Cup winners refuse to play unless Luis Rubiales resigns

Things have got much, much worse for Spanish Football Federation president, Luis Rubiales, on Saturday night.

Rubiales has been under fire since the Women’s World Cup final after he was pictured holding his groin in celebration at Spain’s win and then kissed Spain player, Jenni Hermoso, full on the lips as she went up to collect her medal.

His actions have been widely condemned by the football fraternity but he has, so far, refused to resign.

That could all change after news broke that the Spain women’s team have all refused to play until he is relieved of his duties.

