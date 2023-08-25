Video: Sterling’s insane dribble hands Chelsea the lead against Luton

It was a goal to light up any Premier League match, but when Raheem Sterling picked up the ball whilst hugging the Stamford Bridge touchline, it’s doubtful anyone would’ve expected what came next.

Taking the direct route to goal, the England international turned this way and that and bamboozled the away defence  before curling the ball out of reach of the dive from Luton’s keeper.

The goal cements Sterling’s brilliant personal start to the season, and the freedom that he’s enjoying up front can only bode well for Mauricio Pochettino.

Pictures from Sky Sports and CBS Sports Golazo

