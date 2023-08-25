West Ham-linked attacker fuels transfer speculations with post-match comments

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old had an exceptional outing against Ludogorets in the Champions League qualifiers on Thursday and he managed to score a hat trick.

When asked about a potential move to West Ham after the game, the Ghana international revealed that the Hammers are a good club.

His comment and expression will certainly fuel further speculations surrounding a move to West Ham in the next few days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kudus was smiling when responding to the question about West Ham.

The Hammers have already submitted a substantial bid to sign the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they can complete the formalities of the transfer soon.

West Ham needed to bring in a quality attacker and Kudus should prove to be a quality long-term investment. He scored 18 goals across all competitions last season and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.

