West Ham-linked attacker fuels transfer speculations with post-match comments

West Ham have been linked with a move for the Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old had an exceptional outing against Ludogorets in the Champions League qualifiers on Thursday and he managed to score a hat trick.

When asked about a potential move to West Ham after the game, the Ghana international revealed that the Hammers are a good club.

His comment and expression will certainly fuel further speculations surrounding a move to West Ham in the next few days.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kudus was smiling when responding to the question about West Ham.

“West Ham? Good club, yes”. ???? Mohammed Kudus smiles in post game interview, he scored an hattrick tonight. pic.twitter.com/at7CXYZXPF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2023

The Hammers have already submitted a substantial bid to sign the 22-year-old and it remains to be seen whether they can complete the formalities of the transfer soon.

West Ham needed to bring in a quality attacker and Kudus should prove to be a quality long-term investment. He scored 18 goals across all competitions last season and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three.